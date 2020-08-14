Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,825,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after buying an additional 356,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,741,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 338,871 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Intevac by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 242,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.