Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Inventergy Global Inc (OTCMKTS:INVT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Inventergy Global shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,534 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

Inventergy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVT)

Inventergy Global, Inc, an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments.

