Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 14th (BAS, FRE, G24, HFG, JHX, KALA, KTOV, LN, MBIO, MESA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 14th:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €60.40 ($71.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Line (NYSE:LN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LINE Corporation develops and operates the LINE application for smartphones. It offers messenger services which include free messages, voice calls and video calls. The company also provides communication and content sales and advertising services through LINE advertising, livedoor blog, and NAVER Matome Web portals. LINE Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates include NT-0102 methylphenidate XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0202 amphetamine XR orally disintegrating tablet for the treatment of ADHD; NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD and Generic Tussionex, which are in different clinical development stage. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas. “

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €38.00 ($44.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €169.00 ($198.82) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

