iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

