JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.44

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $20.06. JKX Oil and Gas shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 499,546 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $31.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About JKX Oil and Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 93.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

