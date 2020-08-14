Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $652.42

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $652.42 and traded as high as $709.00. Keller Group shares last traded at $705.00, with a volume of 118,343 shares changing hands.

KLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 720 ($9.41).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 618.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.42. The stock has a market cap of $504.84 million and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other news, insider Venu Raju purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £5,960 ($7,791.87). Also, insider James Hind sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.12), for a total value of £28,069.20 ($36,696.56).

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

