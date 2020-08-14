Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.95

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $8.34. Key Tronic shares last traded at $8.17, with a volume of 11,200 shares.

KTCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Key Tronic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Tronic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $88.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 11.44% of Key Tronic worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.