L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.76

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.46. L S Starrett shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 16,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in L S Starrett by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of L S Starrett by 14.3% in the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L S Starrett by 297.7% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 64,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 47,924 shares in the last quarter. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.