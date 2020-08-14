Lamden Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $404,673.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Lamden token can currently be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bilaxy, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $10.06 million and approximately $404,673.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00026815 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

