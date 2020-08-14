LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0320 on Major Exchanges

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.47 million and $1.21 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00145398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.15 or 0.01810881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00193290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00131363 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 682,526,638 coins and its circulating supply is 452,890,456 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

