Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a P/E ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

