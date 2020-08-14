Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $207.42

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $207.42 and traded as high as $242.00. Londonmetric Property shares last traded at $241.20, with a volume of 1,071,235 shares changing hands.

LMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Londonmetric Property from GBX 237 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price (up from GBX 180 ($2.35)) on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 221.67 ($2.90).

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 223.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -344.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,285.71%.

About Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.