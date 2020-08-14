Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Lucara Diamond Corp (TSE:LUC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.56. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 200,301 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $234.17 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.