M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $587.71

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $587.71 and traded as low as $585.00. M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at $600.00, with a volume of 6,182 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $326.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 560.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 587.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82.

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

