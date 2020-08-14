Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.98. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 56,869 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.45 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$55.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Belinda Elaine Labatte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$41,914.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at C$11,945.49. Also, Director Abraham Jonker sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.99, for a total value of C$49,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at C$83,207.87. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,100 shares of company stock worth $164,467.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

