Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $323.66

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.66 and traded as high as $330.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $329.50, with a volume of 32,934 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.18. The company has a market cap of $269.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

