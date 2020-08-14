Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,632 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Mercury General worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Mercury General by 15.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,549,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,300,016.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of MCY opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Mercury General’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

