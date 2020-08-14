Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp (OTCMKTS:MEEC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.28. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 15,297 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Lewis Center, Ohio.

