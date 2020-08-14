Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.67 ($2.04).

MTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Mitie Group news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £60,265.59 ($78,788.85).

Shares of LON:MTO opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $462.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 29.35 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.92 ($2.04). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 86.21.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

