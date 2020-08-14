Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.68. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 29,884 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Mobivity Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

