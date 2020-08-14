Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,000 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 3,000 ($39.22) target price by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 37.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,289 ($56.07) to GBX 4,309 ($56.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.29) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 2,750 ($35.95) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,084.94 ($53.40).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 4,815 ($62.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.04 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,931 ($51.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,506.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,830.83.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,773 ($36.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,914 ($65,255.59).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

