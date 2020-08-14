Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €103.00 Price Target

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.92 ($106.96).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR:RHM opened at €78.50 ($92.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.28. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €118.60 ($139.53).

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.