Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Mplx posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 136.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

