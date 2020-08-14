Murphy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,022.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,397.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,583.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

