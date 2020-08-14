Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $13.07 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $7,473,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth about $16,101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

