NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTES. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $538.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.75.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $474.53 on Friday. NetEase has a 1-year low of $243.90 and a 1-year high of $503.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 226,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.