New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.08

New Germany Fund Inc (NYSE:GF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and traded as high as $17.34. New Germany Fund shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 15,644 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

In other news, Director Christian Zugel acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Germany Fund by 314.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in New Germany Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in New Germany Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period.

New Germany Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

