New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 303,600 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $7.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Millennium Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Millennium Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.