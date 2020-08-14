New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.48 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $294.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $287.30 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $260.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,379 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.