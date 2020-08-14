NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.52

NeXt Innovation Corp (NASDAQ:GSVC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $13.08. NeXt Innovation shares last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 332,212 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.78 million, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.56.

About NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC)

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.