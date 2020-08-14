NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Shares of NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $10.18. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 271 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.