NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $657.46 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,312 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $657,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,022.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,397.92. The stock has a market cap of $1,583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

