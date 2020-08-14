Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,190 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 40,567 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Noble Energy worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Noble Energy by 122.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

NBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

