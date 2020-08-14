NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $269.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

