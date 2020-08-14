Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.18

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.18 and traded as high as $12.84. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 14,500 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 7.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 98.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 32.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 by 48.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

