Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as low as $13.50. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market cap of $109.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $83,800 in the last three months. 17.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 288,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.