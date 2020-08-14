Occidental Petroleum Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OXY. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

