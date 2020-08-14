Opal Market Capitalization Achieves $64,230.93 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. Opal has a market capitalization of $64,230.93 and $1.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Opal has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opal alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005551 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001008 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034474 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal Profile

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal Coin Trading

Opal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.