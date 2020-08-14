Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cerecor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cerecor’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerecor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.60 on Friday. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cerecor in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cerecor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Cerecor in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,944,120 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,001. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

