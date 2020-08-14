Oppenheimer Weighs in on CEVA, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for CEVA in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CEVA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

CEVA stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.28. CEVA has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CEVA by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CEVA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

