OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.66.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OGI opened at C$1.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. The stock has a market cap of $338.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

