Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.10

Oxford Metrics PLC (LON:OMG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.10 and traded as low as $75.05. Oxford Metrics shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 133,648 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.10.

About Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Oxford Metrics plc provides analytics software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

