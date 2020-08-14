Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Partner Communications Company Ltd (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.71 million, a PE ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.46.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

