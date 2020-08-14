PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Equities analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to announce sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $17.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $20.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Mizuho dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 103,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 8,440.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.58.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

