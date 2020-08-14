Peloton’s (PTON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of PTON opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,798 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peloton by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

