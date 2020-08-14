Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded by Taglich Brothers to “Buy”

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at Taglich Brothers from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Perion Network from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

PERI opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.00. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

