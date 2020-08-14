Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.65

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.65 and traded as low as $7.00. Petards Group shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 181,735 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58.

Petards Group (LON:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported GBX (0.34) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) by GBX 0.86 ($0.01).

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software, as well as consultancy services.

