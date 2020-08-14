Piper Sandler Comments on GreenSky Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of GreenSky in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for GreenSky’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point cut their price objective on GreenSky from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GreenSky from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of GSKY opened at $4.89 on Friday. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $879.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 31,553 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $133,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSKY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GreenSky by 281.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.