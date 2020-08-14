Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.39. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.82. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,719 shares of company stock valued at $70,495. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.