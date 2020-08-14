Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

CNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.12.

CNX opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

